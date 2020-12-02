‘Back to the Future’ screening for free across Showcase Cinemas

Back to the Future will be screening for free in select cinemas this week.

Showcase Cinemas are showing the 1985 sci-fi classic in five of their venues reopening this week, as the national lockdown lifts today (December 2).

The film will be screening at Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton, Reading, Liverpool, Peterborough and Showcase Cinema Newham this Friday (December 4) at no charge.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said in a statement: “We are delighted that we are able to open five Showcase Cinemas and we look forward to welcoming back families and households to the big screen.

“We know how much people have missed the big screen experience, so we are thrilled to welcome guests ‘Back to the Cinema’ by offering a complimentary screening as a welcome back gift.”

Fans can book their free tickets via the Showcase website while they last. The film will start at 7PM in Reading, Liverpool, Peterborough and Newham, and at 6:30PM in Southampton.

Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the original film, recently opened up about his “darkest moments” since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The actor recalled an unrelated health problem involving a noncancerous tumour growing on his spine, after which he fell and broke his arm badly.

“That was definitely my darkest moment,” he said. “I just snapped. I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen, waiting for the ambulance to come, and I felt like, ‘This is as low as it gets for me.’

“It was when I questioned everything. Like, ‘I can’t put a shiny face on this. There’s no bright side to this, no upside. This is just all regret and pain.’ ”

