New Order share stylish music video for ‘Be A Rebel’

New Order have premiered their new video for recent single ‘Be A Rebel’ – watch below.

Spanish director NYSU has created visuals that show a couple in turmoil and is styled with lavish design. The song, ‘Be A Rebel’, which was released in September, is the band’s first new music in five years.

New Order said of the director: “We’d previously worked with NYSU from Madrid when they created a memorable video for us to go with ‘Restless’, and their imagination and creativity with film really struck a chord with the band. For ‘Be a Rebel’, it has been great to team up with NYSU again, and their inspirational treatment and unique aesthetic compliments the track with a very original vision.”

The Manchester band told NME at the time of the single’s release that they “wanted to reach out with a new song” during the troubled times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummer Stephen Morris said: “It’s kind of carrying on from ‘Music Complete’. It’s a very dance-y song. It’s been a bit strange making a record via remote control, with the song getting batted about backwards and forwards, but hopefully it’s turned out alright!

“It’s just a one-off at the minute. We thought we’d start with one and then see how it goes.”

In a track review, NME‘s El Hunt noted that the song doesn’t offer any surprises but “helps to give dance music a purpose in 2020”.

“Instead of invoking classic New Order”, she continued, “‘Be A Rebel’ feels like it could be a track from Sumner’s side-project with The Smiths’ Johnny Marr – it occupies similar sonic territory to Electronic’s past collaborations with Pet Shop Boys, while also pulling out lighter-footed threads from ‘Music Complete.'”

‘Be a Rebel’ is available now digitally and on 12” with new remixes, plus a digital bundle. Remixes featured on the single include Bernard’s Renegade Mix (the original version of the adidas Spezial ad soundtrack) and Stephen Morris’ T34 Mix, as well as Bernard’s Renegade Instrumental Mix. Further dance floor engineered remixes are to follow.

