Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in new series

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 16, 2020

'Pam & Tommy' starts shooting next spring

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy.

The actors will be playing the former Playboy star and Mötley Crüe drummer in a new original limited series for Hulu, following the pair’s marriage in 1995 through to the birth of their children and the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

Deadline reports that Seth Rogen is also on board to star, playing the man who stole the tape, while the project will be led by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, with Rob Siegel on writing duties.

The series will be comprised of eight episodes, and will start shooting next spring.

Pam & Tommy is said to focus on the couple’s romance – as they married each other after only knowing each other for 96 hours – beyond the leaked VHS tape.

James was first attached to play Anderson since the project’s early development stages earlier this year, at which point Anderson and Lee were aware of the upcoming show without being directly involved.

Sebastian Stan last worked with Gillespie on I, Tonya and will next be reprising his role of the Winter Soldier in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series airing on Disney+ next year.

Lily James most recently starred in the Netflix remake of Rebecca, and will next be starring in The Dig, also for Netflix, opposite Carey Mulligan.

There is no release date confirmed yet for Pam & Tommy – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

