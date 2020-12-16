Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters’ decision to release ‘Medicine At Midnight’ following pandemic delays: “People need something to lift their spirits”

Dave Grohl has discussed how Foo Fighters finally came to the decision to release their upcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ following delays which were caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The record, which will be the Foos’ tenth studio album, is set for release on February 5, 2021, although the band had originally intended to release it in 2020 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Speaking to New York’s Q104.3 radio station earlier this week, Grohl spoke about how ‘Medicine At Midnight’ was actually finished back in February.

“We were totally done — mixed, mastered, ready to go. Artwork was done, t-shirts were being made, equipment was on the trucks — we were good to go. And then everything just kind of shut down,” he said, referencing the coronavirus outbreak.

“Then it was months and months of trying to decide when we would release it. ‘OK, do we just put it out now?’ ‘No, let’s wait. Maybe we’ll see what happens.’ A month later, ‘Do we put it out now?’ ‘No, let’s wait.'”

He continued: “So, six or seven months went by, and I’m, like: ‘We make this music for people to hear. We don’t just make it so that we can go hit the road. We write these songs so people can enjoy them and sing along, whether it’s in their kitchen by themselves with a bottle of Crown Royal or in a stadium bouncing around, singing the choruses’.

“So, I was, like, right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape. I was, like: ‘We’ve gotta put it out. Let’s put it out right now.’

“I don’t know when we’re gonna hit the road, but we need to give the music to the people, ’cause that’s why we make it.”

Grohl recently confirmed that not all of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ will sound like the album’s lead single ‘Shame Shame’, which was released last month.

