Search

Discover

NEWS

Phoebe Bridgers shares video for ‘Savior Complex’ starring Paul Mescal and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • December 01, 2020

She'll give a special performance of the song on US TV tomorrow

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the official video for ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars Paul Mescal.

The song is the latest single to be lifted from the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s Grammy-nominated second album, ‘Punisher’.

Released exclusively on Facebook today (December 1), its new black-and-white visuals bring together the talents of Normal People actor Mescal and Fleabag‘s Waller-Bridge. You can watch the clip below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=387568852315403

According to a press release, Bridgers connected with her (almost) namesake over email during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, having previously expressed her admiration for the actor, writer and producer’s work. Bridgers and Mescal participated in a joint interview for Wonderland earlier this year.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to play ‘Savior Complex’ during tomorrow night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The special performance was shot at LA’s famed Magic Castle.

Last week, Bridgers revealed that she was “in bed with a migraine” when she received the news of her Grammy nominations. “These things give me a lot of anxiety,” she added.

Bridgers is nominated in four categories at next year’s ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (‘Kyoto’), Best Rock Song (‘Kyoto’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Punisher’).

She released her new ‘Copycat Killer’ EP earlier this month, which contains stirring string reworkings of songs featured on ‘Punisher’.

 

 

The post Phoebe Bridgers shares video for ‘Savior Complex’ starring Paul Mescal and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 5
  1. tracy.rboyle
    TracyBoyle I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life............ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. dominiRclyman
    dominiclyman Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do.... Www.Salary8.com
    ...show more
  3. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fLr3S
    ...show more
  4. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fLr3S
    ...show more
  5. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Sevilla vs Chelsea ngày 3/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-sevilla-vs-chelsea-ngay-3-12-2020/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.