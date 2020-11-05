Search

Ticketmaster lay out plans to “safely welcome fans back” to live shows

By Will Richards • November 05, 2020

The ticketing company have launched a new coronavirus-secure technology called SmartEvent

Ticketmaster has laid out plans for how to “safely welcome fans back” to live shows.

The ticketing company has today (November 4) launched SmartEvent, a new wave of technology hoping to provide coronavirus-secure live music events.

The technology, laid out in a new statement, includes a Social Distance Seating Tool, which uses algorithms to work out safe venue capacities.

Also set to be employed are the Timed Entry Tool, staggering entry to events for fans to prevent overcrowding, and Entry Rate Monitoring Tools, which also help to avoid congestion.

Elsewhere, contactless box office and scanners are also set to be used to minimize contact at events.

The O2
The crowd at London’s O2 Arena. Credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns

“We know that fans around the world are eager to return to live events and SmartEvent gives event organizers an array of solutions to help make that possible,” Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich said in a statement.

SmartEvent brings together our advanced technology platform and industry-leading venue and seating insights, putting Ticketmaster in the unique position to facilitate paths back to live.”

The news comes after a German study into the transmission of coronavirus at indoor concerts concluded the environment poses a “low to very low” risk to attendees of contracting the disease.

Scientists from Halle University carried out the ‘Restart-19’ experiment across three successive gigs held by German pop singer Tim Bendzko in August, attended by 1,400 volunteers.

The first of the three gigs simulated an event before pre-pandemic, with no safety measures in place. The second involved greater hygiene and some social distancing, while the third involved half the numbers and each person standing 1.5m apart.

One of the team’s researchers, Dr. Michael Gekle, said: “There is no argument for not having such a concert. The risk of getting infected is very low.”

