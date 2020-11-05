Search

Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary on the way from 'The Last Dance' producers

November 05, 2020

WWE announcer Lillian Garcia revealed the news during a recent interview

A documentary that focuses on WWE star Stone Cold Steve Austin is on the way from the producers of ESPN’s The Last Dance.

Former WWE announcer Lillian Garcia revealed the news during an interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, where she said she would be a part of the new film.

“WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you,” Garcia told host Chris Van Vleit. “They want you in their documentary. It’s crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary.”

She continued: “I said, ‘Jake I’m literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.’ I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for Stone Cold Steve Austin and it’s coming out next year.”

A release date for the documentary is yet to be determined.

Stone Cold Steve Austin (real name Steven Williams) made his wrestling debut in 1989. He joined the WWE (then WWF) in 1995 and went on to earn fans all over the world as the rule-breaking Texas redneck.

He retired in 2003 due to neck injuries, but has continued to make appearances in WWE and has become a successful film and TV star, as well as podcast host.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, which aired on Netflix in the UK, is the 10-part series that chronicled the life and career of Michael Jordan and NBA basketball team the Chicago Bulls.

Last month, Justin Bieber shared the trailer for his forthcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

The documentary promises fans an intimate look at Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reflections on his life growing up under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Blossoms have announced a new documentary called Back To Stockport.

The five-piece, who released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in January, will look back at their homecoming show at Stockport County FC’s Edgeley Park in June 2019 for the film, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 8.

