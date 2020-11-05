Search

Listen to Jade Bird’s joyous new single ‘Headstart’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 05, 2020

The singer's new track is about "liking someone who just can’t see the signs"

Jade Bird has shared her first new music of 2020 – listen to ‘Headstart’ below.

The new song is the singer’s first new material since the release of her debut album last year.

Speaking about the new track, Bird said: “‘Headstart’ came out of a trip I made to upstate New York at the beginning of the year.

“It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, and releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year. It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again.”

Listen to ‘Headstart’ below.

Reviewing Jade Bird’s 2019 self-titled debut album, NME wrote: “‘Jade Bird’ has the edge of an assured debut album and is a startling introduction to a British talent who looks set to take the States by storm.

“Whatever she decides to do with the next set of songs – build them bold and brash, or strip them back to considered jams – it’s hard to imagine them failing on her anytime soon.”

Earlier this year, Jade Bird was nominated for Best New Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020, alongside Clairo, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Fontaines DC, Sam Fender and more.

Speaking to NME at 2019’s All Points East festival, Bird spoke of going through her “riot grrrl phase”. “I really like guitars at the moment,” she said. “My manager made me a playlist of grunge and The B-52s. There’ll be a little bit of that [on the second album], a little bit of what I’ve done before.”

