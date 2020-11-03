Listen to a new song from Green Day side project The Network

Green Day side project The Network have released a new song – listen below.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have always denied being the musicians behind The Network, who released their first and only album to date, ‘Money Money 2020’, back in 2003.

Last week (October 29), the mysterious band began teasing the follow-up to their debut full-length, ‘Money Money 2020 Part II’, and have now shared its first track ‘We Told You So’.

The ravey, three-minute cut arrives with an official video which has been posted to The Network’s official Instagram account. The song is yet to appear on major streaming platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Network (@thenetwork) on Nov 2, 2020 at 8:42am PST

Upon the single’s release, Green Day frontman Armstrong posted a clip of the visuals to his Instagram Stories. “What in the actual fuck??” he captioned the snippet, while tagging The Network in his post.

“The Network is not GD,” he wrote in a follow-up video.

Armstrong previously shared the track’s teaser video and other clips of music on his Instagram Story feed, captioning the posts with comments such as, “I don’t know who this is. And we are not @thenetwork” as well as “This @thenetwork definitely NOT GREEN DAY”.

“Fuck these guys,” he wrote on another post before sharing fans’ confused comments about The Network’s identity.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is set to release a compilation of his ‘No Fun Mondays’ covers series later this month (November 27). The musician began the weekly series during lockdown and has shared his take on songs by The Bangles, Kim Wilde, Billy Bragg and more in the months since.

