Search

Discover

NEWS

Beyoncé reveals she has 80,000 bees and makes “hundreds of jars of honey a year”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 02, 2020

Her very own B̶e̶y̶h̶i̶v̶e̶ beehive.

Beyoncé has revealed that she enjoys the unlikeliest of hobbies in her downtime – beekeeping.

The singer, whose fanbase is famously known as the ‘Beyhive’, told British Vogue how she is keeping 80,000 bees at home.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” she said.

“I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”

The singer went on to explain how she started keeping the insects in a bid to help her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, control their allergies.

“I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties,” she said.

In the same interview, Beyonce explained how life in lockdown has helped her to become a “better listener”.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” she said.

The interview with Vogue came days after the singer shared a new teaser trailer for the latest collection in her Ivy Park sportswear collaborations with Adidas.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé CREDIT: Garreth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the 80s workout video-inspired clip, Beyoncé and others model new items in the range while the singer discusses life during the pandemic.

“It was the first time in my life I’ve been so still,” Beyoncé says in the clip, which also features music in the form of SOPHIE’s 2018 track ‘Faceshopping’. “When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ is set to arrive on vinyl for the first time this December.

Set for release on December 4, the album, which captured the singer’s much talked about 2018 Coachella set, will arrive as a 4xLP set accompanied by a 52-page booklet

The post Beyoncé reveals she has 80,000 bees and makes “hundreds of jars of honey a year” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5 2
  1. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. AnthonyVictoria
    Anthony Victoria How to have your husband back home with your kids again I'm a lady with 2 kids i am from Houston Texa, my husband leave me and his 2 kids for about 10 months i go through a lot of pain i do all i could to make him returned to me and to his kids but nothing works out. it was really a stressful period to me because i could dint go through the heartbreak. i was told to get a love spell doctor contacted to help me out which i did i was lucky to get DR.PEPOKO Contact who was able to help me out, he cast up a love spell that brought back my husband to me and to his kids thanks so much DR. PEPOKO I really appreciate what you have done for me. here he his contact if you may required for it by solving your relationship email. Pepokospiritemple@gmail.com call whatssap +2348156148821 Here is also Dr. PEPOKO website you can visit it yourself www.pepokospiritemple.blogspot.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.