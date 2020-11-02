Search

IN MEMORIAM

‘The Kids Are All Right’ actor Eddie Hassell shot dead in Texas aged 30

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • November 02, 2020

The actor passed away over the weekend

The Kids Are All Right star Eddie Hassell has been shot dead in Texas aged 30, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who was perhaps best known for appearing in the 2010 film, was pronounced dead after an incident in Texas.

Representatives from the Grand Prairie Police Department of Texas said in a statement: “On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at around 1:50 a.m., Grand Prairie Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located victim Eddie Hassell, 30, of Waco, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to the victim and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered,” they added, as they urged the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Hassell’s manager said that his client was shot outside his girlfriend’s apartment, according to Entertainment Weekly, and that she was inside at the time and did not see the assailant.

The actor famously played the role of Clay in The Kids Are All Right, which also starred Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska and was nominated for four Oscars.

He also starred in NBC series Surface, and also appeared in 2010 Steve Jobs film Jobs, as well as Devious MaidsStudio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Bones, and Longmire.

Since the news of his death was announced, tributes have poured in for Hassell, including from Apple’s Chris Espinosa, whom the actor portrayed in Jobs. “This is such a tragedy, and senseless,” he tweeted.

