Sia releases uplifting new song ‘Hey Boy’ from her upcoming film, ‘Music’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • November 19, 2020

Sia's eighth album, 'Music', arrives in February

Sia has today (November 19) released a new single, ‘Hey Boy’ – you can listen to the new song below.

The single arrives alongside news that Sia’s next album, ‘Music’ will be released on February 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

The fourteen track album, which is Sia’s eighth studio album, was written to accompany her upcoming film Music. 

You can listen to the new song here:

As well as writing all the songs for her upcoming film project, which has been described as a “musical drama”, Sia has also co-written the screenplay and directed the movie.

Music will received a limited theatrical release next February and stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr and Maddie Ziegler.

A press release describes the film as “a wholly original exploration of the healing power of love and the importance of community.”

It continued: “Sia’s music is integral to the story of the film as the characters examine the fragile bonds that hold us together and, through fantastical musical sequences, imagine a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.”

Another song from the soundtrack, ‘Courage To Change’ was released back in September.

The first song from the soundtrack was ‘Together’, which was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff. It arrived with a colourful music video in May.

In September, David Guetta and Sia also reunited with the release of their new single, ‘Let’s Love’.

