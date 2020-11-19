Watch Eddie Vedder perform two new songs at virtual concert fundraiser

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has performed two new songs at a virtual concert fundraiser.

The ‘Venture Into Cures’ event, which took place yesterday evening (November 18), was organised by Vedder and his wife Jill to help raise awareness about individuals and families living with the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Speaking at the event, Jill said: “Ed and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for Venture Into Cures. Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges. This event will give people a glimpse into their world.

“EBRP’s mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done.”

In addition to new track ‘Matter of Time’, Vedder played an updated version of the song ‘Say Hi’, a song which was originally written for a child – Eli Meyer – afflicted with eB.

You can listen to the new songs and watch last night’s performance here:

Earlier this month (November 4), Vedder revealed the one piece of advice he gave to Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who directed the 2018 film and played Jackson Maine, shadowed the Pearl Jam frontman ahead of shooting to gain an insight into the lifestyle of a rock star.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Vedder recalled his experience in contributing to the project. “We just hung out for a couple of days, and [Cooper] just asked me a few questions and I told him things like, you know, ‘Make sure your guitar covers your balls at all times’,” he remembered.

“I think sometimes the guitar gets a little high. It looks more like a bib… That way, if the crowd throws anything, like an orange or tennis ball, you’ll be covered.”

Vedder went on to reveal that he wasn’t too sure about watching the finished version of A Star Is Born, but admitted he was “blown away” by what he saw onscreen.

Back in 2018, Cooper revealed that Vedder had warned him against making the film. “He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie,” Cooper said. “He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that’.”

