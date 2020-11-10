Michael B. Jordan has received a Playstation 5 courtesy of Sony, and has posted about his love for Marvel Vs Capcom 2 on Instagram.

Jordan’s love of gaming has been documented in the past, with the actor having invested financially in professional New York eSports team NYXL, and their Call of Duty team the Subliners.

He has been featured in Sony’s Playstation 5 promotional material recently, with his recent Instagram posts being part of a Paid Promotion with Sony.

“I been on playstation from jump and the experience gets better and better. Gameplay and graphics are fire. We gotta figure out how to bring back Marvel Vs Capcom 2,” he wrote on Instagram.

He talked about his history with gaming and the Sony brand in a video, and also talked about how excited he was for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but in another post he dropped a surprise shout out for cult classic beat ‘em up Marvel vs Capcom 2.

For the uninitiated, MvC2 was released 20 years ago, with the three character tag team fighter seeing Marvel and Capcom characters brawl together in over the top, juggle filled matches.

It remained a favourite of the early fighting game circuit, spawning some classic moments and quotes such as the world famous “It’s Mahevel Baby” commentary from tournament circuit regular turned shoutcaster Michael “IFC Yipes” Mendoza.

The game was succeeded by Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds in 2011, which was a firm tournament favourite, but Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite in 2017 was seen as a misstep and the series has languished since.

The post Michael B. Jordan on PS5: “We gotta bring back Marvel vs Capcom 2!” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.