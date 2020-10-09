Search

Listen to Yungblud's new single 'Cotton Candy', an ode to "sexual liberation"

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • October 09, 2020

It's the latest preview of his upcoming new album 'Weird!'

Yungblud has shared his brand new single ‘Cotton Candy’ — you can listen to the song below.

The track is the latest taste of his upcoming second album ‘Weird!’, which is set for release on November 13 via Locomotion / Polydor Records.

The song is the fourth preview of the album – following on from the release of the tracks ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’, ‘Weird!’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“‘Cotton Candy’ is about sexual liberation,” Yungblud said in a statement about the song. “To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now.

“This song is so important to me because I see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return.”

Next month, Yungblud will embark on a virtual ‘world tour’ that will actually take place digitally.

The ‘Weird Time of Life’ tour will offer “a unique localized experience with full-scale production” during each live-streamed show.

