Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Simpsons’ Halloween special features Pixar and ‘Spider-Verse’ parodies

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • October 08, 2020

Check out the first images here

The Simpsons will be parodying both Toy Story and Into the Spider-Verse in the latest Treehouse of Horror episode.

‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’, set to premiere ahead season 31, will air later this month on FOX.

New images from the episode see the latest Halloween Special offering up a parody of Toy Story, in which Bart treats his toys badly and suffers the consequences – and is animated like a Pixar film, too.

The special also borrows from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as several Homers come out of the woodwork from other dimensions – and nods to Netflix series Russian Doll as Lisa has to relive a birthday over and over.

Take a look at the new images here:

Nodding to ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ in ‘The Simpsons’ (Credit: Disney)
Princess Homer introduces herself in Season 31 (Credit: Disney)

Season 31 is set to drop in one go on Disney+ next month, including the first ever ‘Thanksgiving of Horror’ episode.

Celebrity guests lending their voices this season will include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Take a look at some more images from ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ here:

‘The Simpsons’ borrows from Pixar’s animation style (Credit: Disney)
Lisa has a birthday she can’t shake (Credit: Disney)
Bart suffers the consequences of treating his toys badly in ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ (Credit: Disney)

The 22-episode season is set to premiere on November 6 on the streaming platform, dropping in one go and joining over 600 episodes of The Simpsons already available on Disney+.

‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ airs on Sunday October 18 on Fox.

The post ‘The Simpsons’ Halloween special features Pixar and ‘Spider-Verse’ parodies appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

10 4 6
  1. harvey3275
    harvey3275 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. harvey3275
    harvey3275 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  3. govalg
    goval [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you…… www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  4. AngelaPointer
    AngelaPointer my co-worker’s step-mother makes $82 hourly on the computer. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $15643 just working on the computer for a few hours. Visit here…... www.netpay1.com
    ...show more
  5. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> kutt.it/WTCT0I
    ...show more
  6. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> kutt.it/WTCT0I
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.