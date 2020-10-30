Rob Zombie announces new album ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’

Rob Zombie has announced his first album in four years, the elaborately titled ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’.

The latest release from the shock-rock icon will arrive on March 12 next year, via Nuclear Blast.

A video for the first single, ‘The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation And Superstition)’ is available to watch now, and sees Zombie crafting his own typically depraved silent movie.

As well as the new clip, Zombie has also issued a 7-inch single version of ‘The Triumph of King Freak’ which features album track ‘The Serenity of Witches’ as the B-side.

It’s the first album from Zombie since 2016’s ‘The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser’. Check out the track-listing in full below.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy:

01 Expanding the Head of Zed

02 The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

03 The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

04 Hovering Over the Dull Earth

05 Shadow of the Cemetery Man

06 A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

07 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

08 The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

09 The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10 The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11 Shower of Stones

12 Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13 Boom-Boom-Boom

14 What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15 Get Loose

16 The Serenity of Witches

17 Crow Killer Blues

Speaking about his much anticipated seventh album release to NME in 2019, Zombie said: “The record’s definitely finished and…I think it’s the best record we’ve ever made.

“It’s a very big, crazy and complex record that I’m really excited to finally be able to release. I just had to get everything with 3 From Hell completely finished before we got into that, but my plan now is to start shooting some big videos for the album around January so that we can release it early next year.”

Zombie’s original plan was to release the new album in February 2020.

