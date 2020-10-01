Search

Shawn Mendes announces new album ‘Wonder’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • October 01, 2020

The album's title track is due out tomorrow (October 2)

Shawn Mendes has today (October 1) announced details of his upcoming fourth album, titled ‘Wonder’.

He also revealed that the album’s title track and lead single is set for release tomorrow (October 2).

In a statement posted across his social media accounts, Mendes explained his inspiration for writing the album to his legion of fans.

“I’ve missed you all so much!” he wrote.

“I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you.”

Describing the album, which is due out on December 4, he wrote that it “really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.

“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”

In addition, Mendes has also shared teasers of the lead single and its accompanying music video.

‘Wonder’ is the follow-up to Mendes’ self-titled third album, which dropped in 2018.

In a four-star review of ‘Shawn Mendes’NME called the album “a bright and bold new direction for the 19-year-old singer, as he leaves behind sickly choruses for brazen, guitar-ridden anthems; he sounds all the better for it.”

