Watch BTS perform ‘Home’ on second night of ‘The Tonight Show’ residency

On the second night of BTS‘ week-long residency on The Tonight Show (September 29), the K-pop superstars offered up a unique performance of their 2019 EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ cut, ‘Home’.

BTS are the focus of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show all this week, and their appearance on Tuesday September 29 saw BTS take a more homely approach to their performance, delivering this portion of their residency from overseas as opposed to in-house.

Watch BTS perform ‘Home’ below:

‘Home’ follows on from BTS’ explosive performances of ‘Dynamite’ – which featured Fallon and the Roots – and ‘Idol’ on the first night of their residency, with more performances, sketches and bits slated until the conclusion of their brief tenure on October 2.

Earlier this week, the group announced details of their new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, promising it will feature the most “BTS-esque” music so far.

A tweet by the band led fans to an app called Weverse which contained a press release about the forthcoming album.

“Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment,” the band’s label wrote in a statement on the app. “BTS’s new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” will be released on Friday, November 20.”

The message continued to say that BTS have had “direct involvement” in the album’s concept, composition and design. Pre-orders for the album began on September 28.

