Chvrches and PVRIS to support Halsey on upcoming tour

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • January 09, 2020

Quite the trio

Chvrches and PVRIS are set to support Halsey across a number of dates on her upcoming 2020 tour.

The pop star, who is due to release her third album ‘Manic’ on January 17, took to social media earlier today (January 8) to announce the North American leg of her world tour.

Joining Halsey on the first run of shows, which begins in Seattle on June 2, will be Lauren Mayberry and co. The Scottish synth outfit will act as special guests along with Omar Apollo up until July 5.

The tour will then resume in Toronto on July 12, with PVRIS and Blackbear stepping in as show openers.

You can see the full schedule in the below post.

The North American stint will follow Halsey’s previously-announced UK tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Glasgow on March 7. She’ll be supported by Pale Waves on the four dates.

Halsey will play:

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena
Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

Speaking about her upcoming new LP last year, Halsey said: “This album is less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks. Fuck’.”

She added that the project would take on a more feminist angle, explaining that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”.

Meanwhile, support act PVRIS will head out on the road next month for an intimate UK headline tour.

 

