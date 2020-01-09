DJ Khaled announces full details of his ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack album

DJ Khaled has revealed the full details of his soundtrack album for the forthcoming Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album is out on January 17, the same day as the film, with the full tracklisting and a number of video previews shared via the super producer’s Instagram today (January 8).

The record will feature guest spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, as well as Jaden Smith, son of the film’s star Will.

Shouting out Will Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Khaled said: “As CEO of @wethebestmusic music I’m honored to have the official @badboys soundtrack on @wethebestmusic as this is the first release from @wethebestmusic of 2020 with more to come this year!”

The album’s full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Meek Mill ft. Farruko – ‘Uptown II’

2. City Girls – ‘Money Fight’

3. The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

4. Rick Ross ft. Bryson Tiller – ‘Future Bright’

5. DJ Durel ft. Quavo and Rich Kid – ‘Bad Moves’

6. Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee – ‘Muévelo’

7. Pitbull X Lil John – ‘Damn I Love Miami’

8. Jaden Smith – ‘The Hottest’

9. Buju Banton – ‘Murda She Wrote’

10. The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Jaden Smith – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)’

As well as providing the film’s soundtrack, it was reported last year that Khaled will also be appearing in the movie in a dramatic role.

The album is not Khaled’s first contribution to a Will Smith movie. Last summer he produced a rap-heavy remix for ‘Friend Like Me’ to go alongside Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake.

Bad Boys For Life is being billed as the third and final instalment in a trilogy consisting of 1995’s Bad Boys, and 2003’s Bad Boys II. The first trailer appeared back in September.

The original movie grossed $65 million and the second instalment earned $138m worldwide despite poor reviews.

