Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Hank Schrader return in new ‘Better Call Saul’ trailer

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • January 30, 2020

He's back!

The new trailer for Season 5 of Better Call Saul has arrived – and it features some familiar faces. You can watch the new trailer below.

One of those includes Breaking Bad favourite Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris. In the trailer, Schrader suddenly appears at an investigation room, slapping his DEA identity badge on the window.

Whilst fans knew that a number of characters would return for the season’s fifth outing – including Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), this is the first confirmation of Norris’ return.

Now, creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have also confirmed that Norris’ partner in crime in the show, Steven Gomez – played by Steven Michael Quezada – will also return too.

Last year, it was announced that Season 5 of the show was being delayed, with AMC President Sarah Barnett revealing that the fifth season of Vince Gilligan’s show wouldn’t return until this February.

Speaking about the delay to Vulture, Barnett said: “It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show.”

Barnett joked: “We know clearly the end was already written before the beginning began” before adding: “The writers, they have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show…We’re certainly getting closer to it.”

The show hits screens in the UK via Netflix on February 24.

The post Watch ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Hank Schrader return in new ‘Better Call Saul’ trailer appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 3 4
  1. AmandaCrazy19
    Amanda Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> bit.do/fpVcw
    ...show more
  2. kerija4324
    kerija4324 I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I yoy will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.HERE☛……………www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. JulieALark
    JulieALark I’m making $86 an hour working from home. I was shocked when my neighbour told me she was averaging $95 but I see how it works now.I feel so much freedom now that I’m my own boss.....HER☛  www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  4. mavar43361
    Delaney on Saturday I got a gorgeous Ariel Atom after earning $6292 this – four weeks past, after lot of struggels Google, Yahoo, Facebook proffessionals have been revealed the way and cope with gape for increase home income in suffcient free time.You can make $9o an hour working from home easily……. VIST THIS SITE RIGHT HERE >>=====>>>> www.Neway9.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.