Watch ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Hank Schrader return in new ‘Better Call Saul’ trailer

The new trailer for Season 5 of Better Call Saul has arrived – and it features some familiar faces. You can watch the new trailer below.

One of those includes Breaking Bad favourite Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris. In the trailer, Schrader suddenly appears at an investigation room, slapping his DEA identity badge on the window.

Whilst fans knew that a number of characters would return for the season’s fifth outing – including Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), this is the first confirmation of Norris’ return.

Now, creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have also confirmed that Norris’ partner in crime in the show, Steven Gomez – played by Steven Michael Quezada – will also return too.

Last year, it was announced that Season 5 of the show was being delayed, with AMC President Sarah Barnett revealing that the fifth season of Vince Gilligan’s show wouldn’t return until this February.

Speaking about the delay to Vulture, Barnett said: “It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show.” Barnett joked: “We know clearly the end was already written before the beginning began” before adding: “The writers, they have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show…We’re certainly getting closer to it.”

The show hits screens in the UK via Netflix on February 24.

