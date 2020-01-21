Pixies release new EP of unreleased tracks from ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ sessions

After releasing their seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ last September, Pixies have now released a collection of demos recorded before the album.

‘Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1’ was made available for streaming today (January 20), and features three tracks titled ‘The Good Works Of Cyrus’, ‘Please Don’t Go’ and ‘Chapel Hill’.

None of the tracks, which were written by the band’s leader Charles ‘Black Francis’ Thompson, ended up making it to ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ under those names.

Reviewing the band’s latest album last September, NME said: “‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is arguably their most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years. What a spooky surprise – that this incarnation of Pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse.”

Meanwhile, the band are currently gearing up for a huge run of tour dates beginning in Japan next month, which will see them playing across Europe in the summer.

The only UK show on their radar at present will be a huge gig with Pearl Jam as part of British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The two rock heavyweights will play on July 10 with support from Kentucky group White Reaper and more acts to be announced.

