Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Bruce Springsteen make three surprise live appearances in one night

Getty
By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Patrick Clarke • January 21, 2020

A busy night for The Boss

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise performance in his native New Jersey yesterday (January 19), appearing on stage during Parkinson’s charity Light Of Day’s 2020 edition of their Winterfest benefit gig.

The Boss first took to the stage during Jesse Malin’s set at the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury, New Jersey, as part of a week of fundraising shows.

“We’re going to bring out a guy, an older guy,” Malin said introducing the veteran musician.. “He sings pretty good.”

The two then performed a duet of ‘Broken Radio’ from Malin’s 2007 album ‘Glitter in the Gutter’, and a rendition of Malin’s ‘Meet Me at the End of the World’ which featured Springsteen on guitar.

That was not Springsteen’s only guest spot of the night, however. He later joined Willie Nile to play ‘One Guitar’, before joining Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers for a full ten-song set.

As well as playing a host of Grushecky’s material, the crowd were also treated to a number of Springsteen tracks including  ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’, ‘Atlantic City’ and ‘The Promised Land’.

And on top of all that, at the end of the night’s programming almost every musician who had performed on the bill took to the stage together, playing ‘Thunder Road’ and Springsteen’s aptly-named ‘Light Of Day’.

2020 marks the twentieth edition of Winterfest, with Springsteen’s appearance following a similar performance back in 2015.

The post Watch Bruce Springsteen make three surprise live appearances in one night appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 6
  1. gbafreview
    gbafreview What Does 2020 Have In Store For Blockchain And Global Economics?  Read more on Global Banking & Finance Review.  www.globalbankingandfinance.com/what-does-2020-have-in-store-for-blockchain-and-global-economics/  #blockchain #economics
    ...show more
  2. niwehit112
    Alexa I have received $19734 last month by working 0nline from home in my spare time. I am a full time college student and just doing this easy home based j0b for 3 to 4 hrs a day. This j0b is easy to do and its earnings are awesome. Every peraon can now start making easy cash right now by just follow details here..... Start today>>> www.Key70.com
    ...show more
  3. MildredPMiller
    MildredPMiller Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  4. MildredPMiller
    MildredPMiller Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  5. collinswalletr
    Walter Collins We confidently guarantee that you will be completely satisfied with your Stata assignment writing service. We assure that your Stata project or assignment will be completed within the set period and we may offer to redo any project until it exceeds your expectations. We also offer money back if you are not happy with the Stata assignment solution. Our online Stata services are always available for students who are having problems doing their Stata project due to time or knowledge constraints. Our Stata assignment services are of best quality at pocket-friendly prices. We encourage you to try out our Stata assignment services if you want to score excellent grades in your Stata project and homework. Submit your assignment now! www.allhomeworkassignments.com/statistical-analysis-software/STATA-assignment-help.html #Stataassignmenthelp #Stataassignmentsolution #Needhelpwithstata #Stataassignmentanswers #Statahelp #Onlinestatisticstutors #Stataonlinehelp #Stataprojecthelp #Statawritingservice #Onlinestatawritingservice #Statahomeworkhelp
    ...show more
  6. hamoleg578
    hamoleg578 I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It's a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.Ihope,you can find something,Simply go to the below SITE.GOOD LUCK◐◐★★★★COPY THIS WEBSITE★★★★HERE☛...............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.