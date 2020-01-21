Watch Bruce Springsteen make three surprise live appearances in one night

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise performance in his native New Jersey yesterday (January 19), appearing on stage during Parkinson’s charity Light Of Day’s 2020 edition of their Winterfest benefit gig.

The Boss first took to the stage during Jesse Malin’s set at the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury, New Jersey, as part of a week of fundraising shows.

“We’re going to bring out a guy, an older guy,” Malin said introducing the veteran musician.. “He sings pretty good.”

The two then performed a duet of ‘Broken Radio’ from Malin’s 2007 album ‘Glitter in the Gutter’, and a rendition of Malin’s ‘Meet Me at the End of the World’ which featured Springsteen on guitar.

That was not Springsteen’s only guest spot of the night, however. He later joined Willie Nile to play ‘One Guitar’, before joining Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers for a full ten-song set.

As well as playing a host of Grushecky’s material, the crowd were also treated to a number of Springsteen tracks including ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’, ‘Atlantic City’ and ‘The Promised Land’.

And on top of all that, at the end of the night’s programming almost every musician who had performed on the bill took to the stage together, playing ‘Thunder Road’ and Springsteen’s aptly-named ‘Light Of Day’.

2020 marks the twentieth edition of Winterfest, with Springsteen’s appearance following a similar performance back in 2015.

