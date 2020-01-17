Search

Mac DeMarco’s charity BBQ in Melbourne raised $210,000 for bushfire relief

January 17, 2020

On Sunday (January 12), Mac DeMarco and friends threw a charity BBQ in Melbourne which raised $210,000 for bushfire relief. The money raised were donated to Wildlife Victoria and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. Check out the announcement below.

The one-day BBQ event, called Grill For Good, took place at Victoria Park in Abbotsford over the weekend. DeMarco was joined by a couple of Aussie musical guests on the grill including Alice Skye, Cable Ties, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Laura Jean, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Julia Jacklin. Japanese punk-rock band Chai and Aussie band Pond – who are supporting DeMarco on his current tour of Australia – were also at Grill For Good.

Supplying the day with choons from the decks were Amyl and the Sniffers, Harvey Sutherland, Cut Copy, Miss Blanks and friends, Remi and friends and Soju Gang.

Top Melbourne chefs like Tobie Puttock, Shannon Martinez, Raph Rashid and David Moyle were also in attendance, supervising the grill with their sausage-turning expertise.

DeMarco and his band, plus supports Pond and Chai, are currently touring Down Under in support of his latest album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’. In a four-star review of the LP, which arrived last May, NME said: “The slacker hero slows things down on his fourth full-length album, finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics.”

The post Mac DeMarco's charity BBQ in Melbourne raised $210,000 for bushfire relief appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

