Mariah Carey to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Thursday the pop culture icon — who recently scored her record-breaking 19th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — will be inducted as part of the 2020 class alongside Pharrell Williams, the Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, and Steve Miller, among others.

A press release cites monster hits like Carey’s “Visions of Love,” the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and the Gwen Stefani smash “Hollaback Girl,” which was co-written by Williams and his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo, as notable releases from this year’s inductees.

Other songwriters being inducted include The Isley Brothers (Ernie, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald, and Rudolph) and their longtime collaborator Chris Jasper, Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

“I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time,” chairman Nile Rodgers said of this year’s class, “and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

To qualify for induction, a songwriter must possess a notable catalog of songs that spans at least 20 years after their first commercial release.

This year’s induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.