Thom Yorke uploads four rare songs to streaming services

January 14, 2020

And added two more shows to his 2020 tour

Thom Yorke has released four rarities for digital streaming.

The Radiohead frontman and solo artist has shared ‘Hearing Damage’, his contribution to the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), and B-sides from his Atoms for Peace side project: ‘What the Eyeballs Did,’ ‘S.A.D.’ and ‘Magic Beanz’.

With the releases comes the news that Yorke has also added two more dates to his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour. He will now head to Phoenix on April 13 and Sacramento on April 16 following an appearance at Coachella music festival on April 11.

Thom Yorke tour dates 2020:

MARCH
28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

APRIL
01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
22 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Terraza Vallarata
25 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

JUNE
19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC
20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse
23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

JULY
01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall
13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle

Meanwhile, Yorke has been nominated for the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards for ‘Daily Battles’ from the film Motherless Brooklyn.

