Thom Yorke uploads four rare songs to streaming services

Thom Yorke has released four rarities for digital streaming.

The Radiohead frontman and solo artist has shared ‘Hearing Damage’, his contribution to the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), and B-sides from his Atoms for Peace side project: ‘What the Eyeballs Did,’ ‘S.A.D.’ and ‘Magic Beanz’.

With the releases comes the news that Yorke has also added two more dates to his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour. He will now head to Phoenix on April 13 and Sacramento on April 16 following an appearance at Coachella music festival on April 11.

Thom Yorke tour dates 2020:

MARCH

28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

APRIL

01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

22 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Terraza Vallarata

25 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

JUNE

19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC

20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse

23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

JULY

01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival

12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall

13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle

Meanwhile, Yorke has been nominated for the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards for ‘Daily Battles’ from the film Motherless Brooklyn.

