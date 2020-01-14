An art gallery in France has announced that it will be hosting an exhibition displaying artwork painted by Britney Spears later this month.

Galerie Sympa, in the southwestern village of Figeac, shared details of the exhibition on Instagram, writing they were “thrilled to announce that we will be opening @britneyspears first solo show.”

Opening on January 18, the exhibition is titled ‘Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!’, which is inspired by a caption Spears wrote on Instagram last year when she posted a video of herself painting outside.

The gallery says the exhibition will run “till the world ends,” which is a nod to Spears’ 2011 song of the same name.

Whether Spears is involved in the exhibition is currently unknown.

See the exhibition announcement below and find out more on the gallery’s website.

The flower painting used to promote the exhibition is one Spears donated to a Las Vegas charity auction back in 2017 in order to help victims of the Root 91 Harvest music festival shooting. It was sold to Robin Leach, host of CBS series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and went for $10,000 (£7,708).

Last year, Britney Spears checked into a mental health facility after suffering emotional distress.

She later updated fans on her status, saying “all is well,” and that her ‘family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to heal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

Earlier in 2019, Britney Spears cancelled her Las Vegas residency after her father was hospitalised and almost died.

The post Britney Spears art exhibition is making its debut in France this month appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.