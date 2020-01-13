Search

Survivor to air anniversary retrospective special

By EW/Dalton Ross • January 13, 2020

Survivor already announced huge plans for its anniversary 40th season

by staging the franchise’s first-ever battle of the champions, when Survivor: Winners at War kicks off Feb. 12 on CBS. Now the network has announced it’s getting the party started a week earlier with a one-hour retrospective special titled Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players that will air on Feb. 5 at 8pm.

The special will feature new interviews with players over the past twenty seasons, including season 40 contestants (and former winners) Boston Rob Mariano, Amber Mariano, Jeremy Collins, Parvati Shallow, and Ben Driebergen. The show will also feature what the network is billing as a “sneak peek” at Survivor: Winners at War.

The announcement from CBS also lists the following moments that will be revisited on the special:

• Parvati discusses her strategy behind the game-changing move of playing two idols in “Heroes vs. Villains,” and the psychology behind the historic Black Widow alliance that convinced Erik to give up his immunity necklace during “Fans vs. Favorites.”

• Rob and Amber relive falling in love during “All Stars” and Rob’s marriage proposal at the live finale in Madison Square Garden.

• Ben talks about his infamous upside-down “U” and winning the first final four fire-making challenge in “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.”

• Jeremy remembers the anxiety that came with trying to find the first idol hidden within an immunity challenge during “Second Chance.”

• The emotional Tribal Council when Ciera Eastin was forced to vote out her mom, Laura Morett in “Blood vs. Water.”

• The historic Tribal Council in “Game Changers” when fan-favorite Cirie Fields was voted out of the game despite not receiving a single vote.

• Plus, life-changing moments with Christian Hubicki (“David vs. Goliath”), Donathan Hurley (“Ghost Island”), David Wright (“Millennials vs. Gen X”), and Cirie Fields (“Panama”), who all overcame personal obstacles when faced with tough situations on the island.

For more Survivor coverage, follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

