Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ returning in 2021 with two new seasons

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • January 13, 2020

Earn's back!

Donald Glover’s Atlanta will return in 2021 with a third and fourth season, FX have confirmed.

Announcing the show’s return at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday (January 9), FX Networks executives John Landgraf and John Solberg said it won’t air until next year but that writing for the next season is underway.

According to Deadline, Landgraf revealed that the plan is to do a 10-episode season 3 and 8-episode season 4.

“We’ll shoot them all in sequence,” he said, noting that certain parts of one season will be shot outside of the United States, which is something that was set up during the finale of season 2 when the Atlanta gang were left on a plane.

Donald Glover Atlanta
‘Atlanta’ creator and star Donald Glover. CREDIT: Getty Images

Landgraf said that the tentative plan was for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show to air its season 3 premiere in January 2021, with season 4 expected to launch late fall in the same year for “less than a year break between them.”

He added that the two new seasons will act as “parts one and two” of a new chapter in the show’s life.

Asked if there may be more Atlanta beyond season 4, Landgraf said: “As long as [Glover] wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta.”

In August, FX announced that production on both seasons will commence back to back in spring 2020.

In 2017, Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for directing a comedy series. Atlanta was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, also winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show has also won three Golden Globe awards.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang by joining his campaign team as creative consultant.

Yang is one of a number of candidates running to be the Democratic nominee in next year’s US presidential election, with the winner of the contest set to go up against Donald Trump in the November 2020 vote.

