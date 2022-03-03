PUP Release ‘Matilda’ Off Upcoming Album

“Matilda,”of their forthcoming record, The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND.

“Matilda is the name of my favorite guitar,” guitarist Stefan Babcock said. “She was a gift from my friend Ryan, after watching me accidentally break the only guitar I owned in the middle of a long tour. I had no money to buy a replacement, and Ryan’s act of kindness is up there on my list of ‘nicest things anyone’s ever done for me.’ I played Matilda nonstop for 7 years at every PUP show, even when my bandmates started complaining that she sounded like shit.”

PUP had previously released “Waiting” and “Robot Writes A Love Song,” off The Unraveling. The band’s fourth studio record is set for release on April 1, and is self-deemed by the band as “the most PUP record.”

The band is set to embark on tour this month, kicking off on March 26 in Ottawa. They added some brand new dates in June throughout the U.S. and in October and November throughout Europe. And you can catch PUP at the second weekend of Coachella this year.

PUP Tour Dates

3/26/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Music Theatre !

3/27/22 – Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks ! [SOLD OUT]

3/28/22 – Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !

3/29/22 – Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !

4/1/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *^

4/2/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *^

4/3/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *^

4/5/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *^

4/8/22 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

4/9/22 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +^

4/13/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +^

4/15/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +^

4/17/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah + [SOLD OUT]

4/18/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/20/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield+^

4/21/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #^

4/22/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/24/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre +^

4/25/22 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater +^

4/27/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +^

4/28/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues +^

4/29/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +^

5/1/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +^

5/4/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +^

5/5/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National +^

5/6/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +^

5/7/22 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +^

5/9/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +^

5/10/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues +^

5/11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +^

5/13/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^

5/14/22 – Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]

5/15/22 – Toronto, ON @ History +^

6/3/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $

6/4/22 – Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak $

6/5/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s $

6/6/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $

6/8/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex $

6/9/22 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $

6/10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant $

6/11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $

6/13/22 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $

6/14/22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

6/15/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $

6/17/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Block Party $

6/18/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall $

7/8/22 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

7/23/22 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

8/24/22 – 8/27/22 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

10/12/22 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

10/13/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/14/22 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/16/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/17/22 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

10/19/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/20/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/21/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/23/22 – Paris, FR @ Backstage

10/24/22 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/25/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/26/22 – Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10/28/22 – Berlin, DE @ So36

10/29/22 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

10/30/22 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

11/01/22 – Milan, IT @ Bloom

11/02/22 – Munich, DE @ Strom

11/03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

(New in bold)

! with support from Casper Skulls

# with support from Skegss

^ with support from Pinkshift

$ with support from Oceanator

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

