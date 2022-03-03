Jack White and Q-Tip Join Forces on New Single ‘Hi-De-Ho’

Jack White and Q-Tip have teamed up to release new single “Hi-De-Ho.” The single will also appear on White’s forthcoming album Fear of The Dawn via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022. White also shared “Queen of the Bees” from Entering Heaven Alive as the B-side. A limited-edition “Hi-De-Ho” b/w “Queen of the Bees” tri-color seven-inch will be available only at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor store in Detroit on April 9.

White announced another album release set for 2022, Entering Heaven Alive which will follow with its release this summer on July 22. The two albums are the first releases from the singer-songwriter since 2018’s Boarding House Ranch.

Last November, White released a video for ‘Taking Me Back” alongside the announcement of the two albums set for 2022. Since then, he has also released singles “Love Is Selfish” and ‘Fear of the Dawn.” After four years of near radio silence, fans are finally getting the releases they’ve anticipated for years.

White will embark on his first tour since 2019 beginning in Detroit on April 8.

Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022

April 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 3 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

* Festival Performance

