Jack White and Q-Tip Join Forces on New Single ‘Hi-De-Ho’

He also shared “Queen of the Bees’ from ‘Entering Heaven Alive’
Jack White and Q-Tip have teamed up to release new single “Hi-De-Ho.” The single will also appear on White’s forthcoming album Fear of The Dawn via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022. White also shared “Queen of the Bees” from Entering Heaven Alive as the B-side. A limited-edition “Hi-De-Ho” b/w “Queen of the Bees” tri-color seven-inch will be available only at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor store in Detroit on April 9.
White announced another album release set for 2022, Entering Heaven Alive which will follow with its release this summer on July 22. The two albums are the first releases from the singer-songwriter since 2018’s Boarding House Ranch.
Last November, White released a video for ‘Taking Me Back” alongside the announcement of the two albums set for 2022. Since then, he has also released singles “Love Is Selfish” and ‘Fear of the Dawn.” After four years of near radio silence, fans are finally getting the releases they’ve anticipated for years.
White will embark on his first tour since 2019 beginning in Detroit on April 8.
Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022
April 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 3 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
June 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
June 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance
The post Jack White and Q-Tip Join Forces on New Single ‘Hi-De-Ho’ appeared first on SPIN.