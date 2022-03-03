Search

Discover

NEWS

Brad Pitt takes on Bad Bunny in trailer for action thriller ‘Bullet Train’

By NME/Adam Starkey • March 03, 2022

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock also star

The first trailer for Bullet Train, an action thriller starring Brad Pitt as a deadly assassin, has been released.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), Bullet Train stars Pitt as Lady Bug, an experienced assassin who boards a Japanese bullet train filled with other professional killers who have been sent to fulfil their own assignments.

Based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the film also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Benito A Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock.

In the trailer shared by Sony Pictures, Pitt is shown encountering another assassin played by Bad Bunny, soundtracked by Bee Gees track ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Lady Gaga was originally cast for Bullock’s role but she was forced to exit the project over scheduling conflicts with Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci.

Along with Bullet Train, Pitt is set to make an appearance in upcoming film The Lost City alongside Bullock and Channing Tatum. He’s also been cast in Babylon from director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), set to be released in December.

Beyond 2022, Pitt will also reunite with George Clooney for a new thriller from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. They have previously starred together in the Ocean’s trilogy and 2008’s Burn After Reading helmed by the Coen Brothers.

Bullet Train is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 15.

The post Brad Pitt takes on Bad Bunny in trailer for action thriller ‘Bullet Train’ appeared first on NME.

0 1 3
  1. venisa1574
    jassica I get paid over 190$ per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  2. rita.s.barden
    RitaBarden My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,…………… Www.jobsRevenue.com
    ...show more
  3. MichelleChristyMichelleCh
    MichelleChristy I get paid over $600 per day working from home. I am very excited to share my story here because me and my friend we both got 16k+ in last month’s work. This only needs some basic copy and paste skills to complete. Anybody can do this and make life easy. if you gave 1 hour to this on mobile then its enough. Here is what we have been doing… Click Below Webpage….............. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.