Mike Cross, Founding Guitarist of Sponge, Dies at 57

Mike Cross of the ’90s alt-rock band Sponge has died at 57 years old.

No cause of death has been confirmed, but Sponge and his label, Golden Robot Records, confirmed that he died on Sunday in a post written on Wednesday.

In 1992, Cross joined the Detriot-based band as a guitarist and backing vocalist. He contributed to their most popular songs like “Plowed,” “Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain),” and “Have You Seen Mary.” Sponge’s 1998 New Pop Sunday was the third and final record that Cross and his brother, bassist Tim Cross, made with the band before leaving in 2000.

Cross played in the band Loudhouse before his time with Sponge. Most recently, Cross formed the band MC Roads, who released their No Nostalgia EP last September via Golden Robot Records.

Golden Robot posted a tribute to Cross on Facebook: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of our rock n roll brother and GRR family member – Mike Cross. … What a gracious, wonderful human who had the voice of a husky angel and played guitar like the best of them, all of our global team wish music love to his brother Tim, band mates, friends and family. A sad day for rock n roll but a great day for that ever expanding rock band in heaven …. Who we are sure Mike is part of now.”

Sponge also posted for Cross on their Facebook account: “It is with heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mike Cross. One of the musical architects and founding member of Sponge. His influence and talent will be missed.”

