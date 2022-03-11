Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea joined Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on stage at their show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. During the duo’s second encore, the bassist joined the group for a performance of “We No Who U R.” This is the first time Cave had played the song since 2015. It was originally on Cave and the Bad Seeds’ 2012 album Push the Sky Away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Ellis (@thewarrenellis)

Despite the happy reunion, Cave and Red Hot Chili Peppers have not always gotten along. According to NME, Cave in 2004 reportedly said in response to a review of the band’s Stadium Arcadium, “I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the fuck is this garbage?’ And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Also according to NME, Flea responded to Cave’s comment stating: “For a second that hurt my feelings because I love Nick Cave, I have all of his records. I don’t care if Nick Cave hates my band because his music means everything to me because he is one of my favorite songwriters and singers and musicians of all time.”

Cage and Ellis are performing again tonight in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theater.

The post Flea Joins Nick Cave and Warren for Performance of ‘We No Who U R’ appeared first on SPIN.