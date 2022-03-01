Sharon Van Etten Shares New Single ‘Used to It’ and Accompanying Video

Sharon Van Etten is back with her second release of the year, “Used to It.” The singer-songwriter originally wrote the track after being asked to help create a score for Baby God, an HBO documentary about a fertility specialist who impregnates women with his own sperm.

“Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology,” she explained in a statement. “I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

Van Etten also shared an accompanying video, which was created by her musical director and bandmate Charley Damski and features the dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick. “Together, they helped me convey the feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on,” she said about the visuals.

“Used to It” follows “Porta,” which was Van Etten’s first solo single since 2020. Watch the video below.

Van Etten plans to spend the spring and summer on the road, including European dates on her Darkness Fades tour and a co-headlining trek with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker billed as the Wild Hearts Tour. Get ticket information via her official website and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 2 – Sat. Mar. 5 – Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

Thu. Apr. 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

Fri. Apr. 22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Sat. Apr. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

Sun. Apr. 24 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

Tue. May 31 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

Thu. Jun. 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 – München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

Mon. Jun. 6 – Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^% Tue. Jun. 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

Thu. Jun. 9 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

Fri. Jun. 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

Sat. Jun. 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

Mon. Jun. 13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

Tue. Jun. 14 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^% Wed. Jun. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

Fri. Jun. 17 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

Sat. Jun. 18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

Sun. Jun. 19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

Tue. Jun. 21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

Wed. Jun. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

Thu. Jul. 21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain

* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer.

