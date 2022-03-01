Hear Wet Leg’s Upbeat New Song ‘Angelica’

Wet Leg’s debut album is set for release on April 8.
Wet Leg is riding a wave of Tiktok virality. The indie-rock duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) rose to prominence after their single “Chaise Lounge” blew up on the social media app. Now, with their debut album Wet Leg set to release on April 8 (available for preorder here) the group has shared new single Angelica alongside an accompanying ’70s-inspired video taking place on a scenic island landscape.
The video was self-directed by the band, a release describes as “an unbridled record of Rhian and Hester’s friendship complete with high-kicks, fisticuffs, kiss-and-make ups, vast amounts of hair and even more dancing.”
The track is named after Rhian’s oldest friend, “Angelica” and was recorded in bedroom-pop-esque fashion in Hester’s living room. The synth-infused track named after leads listeners through the absurd, sardonic, and socially anxious journeys through early adulthood’s highs and lows.
“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Rhian says. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”
The duo will take their newfound fame onto the stage with an extensive array of upcoming show dates set for this spring and summer.
Upcoming live dates
March 2nd – The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI
March 3rd – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – sold out
March 4th – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out
March 5th – A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out
March 7th – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
March 10th – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out
March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out
March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out
March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out
March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA
March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out
March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out
March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out
March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out
March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out
April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)
April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
