Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Details Solo Debut EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett announced that he’ll be releasing his solo debut, Portals, in April on the band’s Blackened Recordings.

“This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach,” Hammett said in a statement. “They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.”

The four-song instrumental EP was recorded in various locales, from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu. It was produced by Hammett and is comprised of the tracks “Maiden and the Monster,” “The Jinn,” “High Plains Drifter,” and “The Incantation,” which were both co-written by Edwin Outwater. Outwater also contributed keyboards and lead the orchestral players from the L.A. Philharmonic on Portals, and previously collaborated with Hammett on Metallica’s S&M2 concerts and releases.

Other notable contributors on the EP include Jon Theodore, Abraham Laboriel, Greg Fidelman on bass, Emmy-winning arranger Blake Neely, and Metallica producer Bob Rock.

In other Metallica news, the band is gearing up for their headlining performances at Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals. Their sharing a headlining bill with the Foo Fighters and The Strokes in Boston, and their alongside P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs in Napa Valley over Memorial Day weekend.

Kirk Hammett Portals Track List

1. Maiden and the Monster

2. The Jinn

3. High Plains Drifter

4. The Incantation

