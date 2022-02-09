Fleet Foxes Reveal 2022 Tour Dates

If you think it’s been a while since Fleet Foxes last hit the road, you’re right. It’s been five years to be exact, but that’s about to change.

Robin Pecknold and company announced a lengthy list of international dates that kick off in June in Salt Lake City. After concluding with a show in New York’s Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in August, Fleet Foxes will be heading to the UK and Europe for another three weeks or so.

The band shared a teaser trailer for the tour as well.

Artist Presale begins Feb. 15 at 10 am local time through the Fleet Foxes website, followed by local promoter presale starting Feb. 17 at 10 am local. All presales end Feb. 17 at 10 pm local time. General on sale begins on Feb. 18 at 10 am local time.

Fleet Foxes’ fourth studio album, Shore, was released in late 2020 on Anti-. The album received a nomination at this year’s Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album.

Check out the full tour dates below.

Fleet Foxes 2022 Tour Dates:

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6/28 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

7/01 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

7/02 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/03 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

7/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

7/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/12 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

7/15 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

7/29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

7/31 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

8/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/03 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

8/06 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/09 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/10 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

8/13 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

8/26 London, UK @ All Points East

8/28 Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

8/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

8/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

9/02 Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

9/05 Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

9/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

9/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

9/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

9/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

9/11 Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle

