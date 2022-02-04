Red Hot Chili Peppers Release New Single ‘Black Summer’ From New Album Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back.

A little over two years after announcing they reunited with on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante, the alt-rock veterans unveiled their first new song since 2016 and there’s an album to boot. Titled Unlimited Love, the record is out on April 1 and sees the band reunite with producer Rick Rubin.

Their new single “Black Summer” after teasing the track on social media a few times in the past week. Last week, the band posted a cryptic video across their platforms with bassist Flea writing: “Been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free.”

Prior to “Black Summer,” Frusciante has not recorded an album with the band since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Recent rehearsal footage shows Flea and Frusciante jamming out in rehearsal. Josh Klinghoffer replaced Frusciante from 2009 to 2019.

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” the band said in a statement. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. Rock out motherfuckers!”

In a statement of his own, Frusciante explained the recording process.

“When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other.”

The alt-rock band is currently on a massive global tour with plans to tour Europe and to hit stadiums in the U.S. this summer in support of their new album.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love Track List:

Black Summer

Here Ever After

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Not the One

Poster Child

The Great Apes

It’s Only Natural

She’s A Lover

These Are The Ways

Whatchu Thinkin’

Bastards of Light

White Braids & Pillow Chair

One Way Traffic

Veronica

Let ‘Em Cry

The Heavy Wing

Tangelo

