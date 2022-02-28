Search

Watch Maynard James Keenan try to play Jenga during a Tool show

By NME/Sam Moore • February 28, 2022

The band are currently on the North American leg of their world tour

Maynard James Keenan has shared a humorous new clip of himself trying to play Jenga behind Tool drummer Danny Carey during one of the band’s recent shows.

The band are currently on the North American leg of their world tour, which kicked off last month and is set to visit the UK and Ireland in May.

In a clip that was shared over the weekend on Keenan’s personal Instagram page, the frontman is seen crouching down behind Carey’s drum kit during one show in an effort to play a game of Jenga.

However, Keenan’s Jenga game is ruined after Carey smashes his giant gong at the back of his drum set, causing the frontman to jokingly yell: “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?!”

 
 
 
 
 
You can watch a clip of the moment, which Keenan captioned “Danny, you son of a bitch! Tryn ta [sic] Jenga back here, ffs”, in the above post.

Tool’s tour continues in Pittsburgh tomorrow (March 1). You can see the dates of their UK and European tour below, and find any remaining tickets here.

April
23 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
28 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
29 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

May
2 – AO Arena, Manchester
4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
6 – 3Arena, Dublin
9 – The O2, London
10 – The O2, London
12 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
15 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
21 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
23 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
24 – SportAréna, Budapest, Hungary

Tool announced yesterday (February 27) that the vinyl version of their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum’ will be released in April. A signed limited edition version of the physical release drew criticism from fans recently after it was initially priced at $810 (£603).

