LCD Soundsystem Go Deep Into Their Catalog in Second Saturday Night Live Performance

By SPIN Staff • February 28, 2022

This was the band’s second appearance on the late-night comedy show

LCD Soundsystem hit the Saturday Night Live stage for the second time last night, following their 2017 debut. James Murphy and company went deep into their catalog to perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s A Sucker” from 2005’s self-titled album.

 

 

This was SNL’s first episode in nearly a month. Katy Perry was the last musical guest and made her performance one to remember. Måneskin made an electric debut in January and Bleachers ensuring their first time on the show was a memorable one by bringing out some special guests, including Jack Antonoff’s dad during “How Dare You Want More.”

LCD Soundsystem’s performance follows a New York residency that was cut short in December due to Omicron’s surge. The band plans to hit the road next month for two more East Coast residencies — March 28-31 at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall and April 3-6 at Boston’s Road Runner — before headlining the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in August.

Last year also saw the band collaborate with funnyman Eric Wareheim on a holiday special aptly titled All My Friends. We spoke with the comedian about how the show came together and what it was like to play Murphy. Read the full interview here.

