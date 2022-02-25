Singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt is back with her first batch of material since 2016. With the 50th anniversary of her debut looming last year, Raitt went into a Northern California studio with a team of musicians to record the new album, Just Like That…

Raitt, who produced the record, worked with two frequent collaborators, bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson and drummer Ricky Fataar, along with keyboardist/backing vocalist Glenn Patscha and guitarist Kenny Greenberg. Raitt’s longtime guitarist/songwriting partner George Marinelli also appears on Just Like That…

Today, Raitt unveiled the collection’s first single, “Made Up Mind,” which showcases her signature roots rock style with elements of country, Americana and blues.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt said in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Just Like That…, Raitt’s 18th studio album, is out April 22 via Sub Pop (in the U.S.) and distributor ADA (globally).

The post Bonnie Raitt Announces First Album in 6 Years, Share New Song ‘Made Up Mind’ appeared first on SPIN.