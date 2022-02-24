Search

Watch Dave Grohl drink multiple shots and discuss his love of UFOs on ‘Hot Ones’

By NME/Sam Moore • February 24, 2022

The Foo Fighters frontman also praised Lorde and Billie Eilish for their respective 'Hot Ones' efforts

Dave Grohl has made his debut appearance on the hugely popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones.

The Foo Fighters frontman made the appearance on the First We Feast show, which sees celebrity guests answering questions while eating increasingly hot chicken wings, to promote the band’s new movie Studio 666, which is set to be released tomorrow (February 25).

During the interview, which you can watch in full below, Grohl was told that he was one of the “most-requested Hot Ones guests of all-time” and responded by regularly taking shots with host Sean Evans throughout the wide-ranging interview.

The former Nirvana drummer spoke highly of Lorde, Thundercat and Billie Eilish‘s respective appearances on Hot Ones, while he also recalled how he was once electrocuted on stage after jumping into a pool mid-performance.

Grohl reserved particular praise for Alabama Shakes during his Hot Ones interview, despite recalling how they beat Foo Fighters to the Grammy for Best Rock Performance in 2016.

Grohl also spoke about his ambition to one day play live with AC/DC (“the only thing I have left to do in my life is jam with AC/DC”) and was asked about his long-standing fascination with UFOs.

“From an early age, I was super-into UFOs,” he explained. “I read this book, Above Top Secret, and in that I saw the term ‘Foo Fighters’. And here we are.”

Earlier this week Grohl paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan, saying that “there was nobody like” Lanegan.

“If you know anything about his story, or have read any of his books, you’ll understand why he sang what he did and why he sang it the way that he did,” Grohl added about the late Screaming Trees musician.

