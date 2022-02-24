Search

‘The Fairly OddParents’ live-action reboot trailer draws criticism: “Like a bad ‘SNL’ parody”

By NME/Adam Starkey • February 24, 2022

The revival series introduces a new version of grown-up Timmy Turner

Paramount+ has released a trailer for a live-action Fairly OddParents series set to be released next month.

Titled The FairlyOdd Parents: Fairly Odder, the series sees Caleb Pierce play a grown-up Timmy Turner alongside Audrey Grace Marshall as his cousin Viv and Tyler Wladis as her new step-brother Roy Raskin.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris also return as animated characters Wanda and Cosmo from the original series.

After the trailer was released, many viewers criticised the show – comparing it negatively to a Saturday Night Live skit.

“The new live action fairly oddparents show is genuinely one of the worst things I have ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is either an elaborate SNL skit or I’m being pranked,” another wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

Created by Butch Harman, The Fairly OddParents originally spanned five seasons from 2001 to 2006 on Nickelodeon, before it was revived in 2007 for another five seasons and a television film. The original show concluded in 2017.

In 2011, a live-action television film was released titled A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! Set 13 years after the original series, it starred Drake Bell (Drake & Josh) as a 23-year-old version of Timmy, alongside Daniella Monet as Tootie.

The success of the film led to two sequels: A Fairly Odd Christmas and A Fairly Odd Summer in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will be released on Paramount+ on March 31 in the US.

