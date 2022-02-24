Search

Coldplay Cover Kid Cudi and Share New Version of ‘Let Somebody Go’ for Spotify Singles

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • February 24, 2022

“This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover,” Chris Martin said of covering Kid Cudi

For their inaugural Spotify Singles recording, Coldplay covered one of rap’s and one of pop’s biggest stars. On Side A, the band fronted by Chris Martin tackled an acoustic rendition of “Let Somebody Go,” which is their current single with Selena Gomez.

“I have always loved Selena’s voice and when ‘Let Somebody Go’ arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with,” Martin said.

The original track was released on September 14, 2021

On Side B, Coldplay provided a synthy cover of Kid Cudi‘s 2008 track “Day ‘N’ Nite.” The session was recorded at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

“‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” Martin said. “This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'”

Coldplay recently released their ninth studio record, Music Of The Spheres, on October 15, 2021. You can read our review of the album here.

