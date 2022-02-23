Search

IN MEMORIAM

Mark Lanegan Remembered: Iggy Pop, Peter Hook, Garbage, Greg Dulli and More Pay Tribute

By SPIN | Grace Ann Natanawan • February 23, 2022

He is also known for his work with Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins

On Tuesday, the music world was rocked by Mark Lanegan‘s death on Tuesday at his home in Ireland.

At this time, no cause of death is stated and the public is being urged to respect the family’s privacy at this time. Musicians and fans alike took to Twitter today to grieve and send their condolences to those who are mourning the death of Lanegan.

See musicians sending their condolences via Twitter below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

