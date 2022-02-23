Mark Lanegan Remembered: Iggy Pop, Peter Hook, Garbage, Greg Dulli and More Pay Tribute

On Tuesday, the music world was rocked by Mark Lanegan‘s death on Tuesday at his home in Ireland.

At this time, no cause of death is stated and the public is being urged to respect the family’s privacy at this time. Musicians and fans alike took to Twitter today to grieve and send their condolences to those who are mourning the death of Lanegan.

See musicians sending their condolences via Twitter below.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

I love you Mark Lanegan. A colossal, spectacular body of work. These are all him? How? https://t.co/o9d0ArLIjH — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 22, 2022

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022

this song helps me a lot sometimes. rest in peace Mark Lanegan https://t.co/w0J3B1zBmD — ghetto fragile. (@Mike_Eagle) February 22, 2022

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man – you’ll be missed — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022

May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/XwgO10bRkL — mark pickerel (@mtpickerel) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022

We lost a brother today. Mark Lanegan was an incredible voice, spirit and talented soul. This was taken at his studio right when I went to say goodbye to him and his wife Shelley before they moved to Europe. We will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDX05hw8Hl — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 22, 2022

I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) February 22, 2022

I hate this so much. Mark Lanegan was the best singer of our generation. He was my friend and the first person who’s music I liked to tell me they liked mine. This hurts so goddamn much. I love you @marklanegan — NATKINS (@NicoleAtkins) February 22, 2022

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

Love you Mark. Love to all your loved ones. — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) February 22, 2022

oh man RIP Mark Lanegan – you touched so many of us 💔https://t.co/7EQk68BMtI — Blitzen Trapper (@BlitzenTrapper) February 22, 2022

