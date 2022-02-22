The Weeknd Unveils Fully Immersive Music Special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience

Now that listeners have had more than a month to absorb Dawn FM, The Weeknd has unveiled a new way for fans to connect with the album: a fully immersive music special called The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience. The theatrical performance event is set to premiere on February 26 via Prime Video.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

A sneak peek of the special sees The Weeknd resume the elderly persona he’s donned during his Dawn FM era. See The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience teaser trailer below.

In addition to the visuals, music from The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will be available to stream as an eight-track live EP on Amazon Music. A merch capsule celebrating the event is also set to launch at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST on Feb. 25 through the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

Dawn FM dropped on January 3 and is the Grammy-award winning singer’s fifth studio album. In SPIN‘s review, Bobby Olivier said “Dawn FM is his finest work since Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), thematically hinging on regret and shedding grudges.”

