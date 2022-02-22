Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Halsey to Headline Firefly Festival

After several years on the sidelines,
Firefly Festival is returning to Delaware’s Woodlands this September.
Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa are slated to headline the weekend of September 22-25, and festgoers can sign up now for presale access on Firefly’s website. Presale begins at 10 a.m. ET Friday, February 25, where fans can purchase general admission, VIP, and Super VIP tickets.
In conjunction with AEG Presents, Firefly will also include treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches, and a joyful pride parade. The fest is located in Dover, Delaware, and is within driving distance from major metropolitan cities including, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C, and New York City.
Firefly is enforcing all applicable COVID-19 mandates.
Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd
