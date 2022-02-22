Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Halsey to Headline Firefly Festival

Firefly Festival is returning to Delaware’s Woodlands this September.

Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa are slated to headline the weekend of September 22-25, and festgoers can sign up now for presale access on Firefly’s website. Presale begins at 10 a.m. ET Friday, February 25, where fans can purchase general admission, VIP, and Super VIP tickets.

In conjunction with AEG Presents, Firefly will also include treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches, and a joyful pride parade. The fest is located in Dover, Delaware, and is within driving distance from major metropolitan cities including, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C, and New York City.

Firefly is enforcing all applicable COVID-19 mandates.

Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd

