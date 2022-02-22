Britney Spears Signs $15 Million Book Deal for Memoir

Britney Spears will be publishing a memoir with Simon & Schuster in a book deal estimated to be worth as much as $15 million according to the New York Post‘s Page Six and Variety. According to the reports, publishers bid for Spears’ book, before ending up with Simon & Schuster in what will be one of the biggest book deals of all time. In 2017, the Obamas signed what is regarded as the biggest book deal in history.

The forthcoming memoir has been described as a “tell-all memoir” which comes just a few months after Spears’ conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, has been terminated. The conservatorship started in 2008 with efforts to end it beginning in at least 2014. It was finally ended by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny just over four months ago.

The #freebritney movement came to light in the public eye in 2019 advocating for the singer’s personal autonomy. The movement blew up even further on social media following the release of the 2o21 documentary Framing Britney Spears which laid out the details of her conservatorship.

Spears’ book deal is unrelated to the publication of Things I Should Have Said, which her sister Jamie Lynn Spears published last month. After the release of the memoir, Spears lashed out on Instagram claiming that the book exploited her experiences for Jamie Lynn’s monetary gain.

